Jonathon Seed: Wiltshire PCC election winner denies false declaration
A former police and crime commissioner (PCC) has denied making a false declaration in his nomination papers.
Conservative Jonathon Seed won the PCC election in May but withdrew after an historical driving conviction emerged.
Mr Seed, who appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court via videolink, spoke only to confirm his name and address, date of birth and enter a plea.
He was remanded on unconditional bail and will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on 18 November.
Mr Seed, of Bromham, Wiltshire, opted for a jury trial after pleading not guilty to a charge of making a false statement contrary to Article 21 of the Police and Crime Commissioner Elections Order 2012, and Section 168 (1) Representation of the People Act 1983.
A Wiltshire councillor, the 63-year-old won May's election with a combined total of 47% of the vote but withdrew after the historical conviction came to light.
A subsequent by-election was held for the post in August and Conservative Philip Wilkinson was elected.
