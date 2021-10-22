Grieving Swindon barber's mission to cut out knife crime
- Published
A barber whose close friend was stabbed to death is offering to teach youngsters drawn towards gang culture to cut hair for free.
Danny Hegarty was "devastated" when Lee Turner was murdered in the Pinehurst area of Swindon on 10 October.
A 17-year-old boy from London has been charged with his murder.
The 38-year-old said he once was at risk of turning to a life of crime and wants to show youngsters that "there is another life to street life".
'Worse and worse'
He added: "I could one million percent have gone down that road.
"I was kicked out of school and it was either carry on being a little brat or do something with my life.
"Basically my mum was a barber and she said come and work with me.
"I didn't want to do it at the start and now I own my own business. I want these kids to realise that there is another life to street life."
Mr Hegarty thinks gang problems in Swindon are on the rise.
"Swindon is getting worse and worse. Every single day something seems to happen. It seems to be going backwards."
'Very good friend'
He said that the death of Mr Turner left him "absolutely gutted" because he was "such a lovable guy".
The barber, who has run Roughnecks in Cricklade Road for the past three years, was spurred into action by Mr Turner's death.
He is now offering free barbering workshops to anyone "willing to leave gang life behind".
They will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk