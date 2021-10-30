Tidworth crash: Two teenagers killed as car hits tree
- Published
Two teenagers died when a car with six people in it crashed into a tree.
An 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to Perham Down Road in Tidworth, Wiltshire, at about 10:00 BST on Friday.
Two other men, aged 27 and 19, are in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The other two passengers in the Renault Clio were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
'Investigation continues'
A 29-year-old male was treated for serious injuries while another male, 20, was believed to have minor injuries.
Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, Wiltshire Police confirmed.
A spokesperson said: "Their next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.
"The road will remain closed for several hours while our investigation continues."
They urged anyone with information about the crash to contact them.