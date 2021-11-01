Salisbury train crash: Investigation as several hurt
An investigation has been launched after two trains collided, injuring 17 people and leaving the driver trapped.
Passengers described being thrown from their seats when the South Western Railway and Great Western service crashed in Salisbury on Sunday evening.
A carriage derailed after hitting an object, and a second train then crashed into it when signalling was damaged.
Rail accident investigators are at the scene and the line remains closed.
Families who were out trick or treating and heard the smash at 18:46 GMT said the impact sounded like a bomb.
British Transport Police (BTP) said "a number of people" were injured in the incident, which occurred at Fisherton Tunnel close to London Road in the city.
Passenger Angela Mattingley said there was some panic in the carriages when everything went black and people were thrown forwards and hit their heads.
Lucy Gregory, who was also on board, said she was thrown across a table by the impact and ended up on the floor.
"They smashed the windows and we got out of the window. It was really scary."
Corinna Anderson, 51, from Derby, described being thrown against a wall and said a three-week-old baby was rescued.
Tamar Vellacott, 25, said she was walking outside with her young children, around a kilometre from the scene.
"It was a noise we've never heard before... my young ones started panicking thinking it was a bomb and we said maybe a lorry had crashed on the London Road and not to panic," said Tamar Vellacott, 25,
"There was no screeching like brakes, just a long rumbling sound like thunder hitting the railway line," she added.
An emergency casualty centre was set up at St Marks Church with local people offering support in the form of blankets, food, drinks and first aid.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: "The railway will be closed in the area on Monday, affecting SWR trains between Exeter and Basingstoke, and GWR trains between Westbury and Portsmouth, while specialist teams continue their investigations and we urge customers not to travel on this part of the network.
"We will be co-operating fully with the British Transport Police and Rail Accident Investigation Branch to understand how this incident happened."
