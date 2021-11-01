Salisbury train crash: Community rallies around shaken passengers
- Published
Local people have been rallying around shaken passengers and emergency workers after two trains collided in Salisbury.
The Great Western and South Western Railway services crashed at Fisherton Tunnel close to London Road on Sunday.
A casualty centre was set up at nearby St Marks Church, with people offering blankets, food, drinks and first aid.
Rev Andy Bousfield said they were "just glad they were able to help" after he spent the night helping those affected after being phoned by the police.
Passengers described being thrown from their seats when the Great Western and South Western Railway services crashed on Sunday evening, causing one to derail.
The driver suffered injuries believed to be "life-changing", police said, while another 14 people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and 30 more "walking wounded" were taken to the church casualty centre.
"The phone rang and it was the police saying we are outside St Mark's Church, and was there any chance of opening up. I said I can be there in five minutes," he said.
"I didn't really know what the situation was, and I'm so pleased that most people got off very lightly really, but they were very shaken.
"The people we met mainly needed a place to sit, and we were able to offer a cup of tea and just the space really, which was so close to where the incident was and we were glad we could be on hand."
He said that once inside most people were just reflecting on what had happened.
"They just needed someone to come and give them a cuddle and sit down with them," he said.
"All we needed to do really was stick on the kettle and we're so grateful to our neighbours who brought in some milk and biscuits and a bowl of fruit and chocolates, and blankets in case people needed to stay overnight.
"I'm just grateful to the community who rallied around."
Alan Crocker, from Exmouth, was travelling on one of the trains with his wife Wendy, who were both taken to the church after the crash.
First, he said he rang 999 and the operator stayed on the line to him for 35 minutes, talking him through what was going on.
'Really comforting'
"I was able to tell the rest of the people in my carriage what was going on, with respect to the services coming, that they had launched two helicopters and were on their way, so that was actually really comforting," he said.
He described being guided by the local volunteers to the church hall and being offered food and drinks.
"We got off that train, walked along the tracks, joined an urban road with terraced homes and there were a lot of people out there looking out for our safety, offering tea and blankets," he said.
"St Marks Church were utterly brilliant, the emergency services walked us to St Marks, and everybody was just brilliant, all very well put together, hugely impressed with how the local community came together."
Zane Wang, a member of the church's congregation, went to help serve tea and coffee when he heard what had happened. "From this unfortunate event I see the best of the community, our police force and emergency staff," he said.
'Emergency services exhausted'
"They are fantastic and so efficient at organising everything in a short time for such a major incident."
Church warden and local councillor Jo King also attended the casualty centre after being called by Rev Bousfield.
"I went across and put the heating on, made sure it was nice and warm," she said.
"Providing something hot to drink was quite a priority, people were shaken and needed to talk through what they had experienced.
"We were just listening to people and they were talking to each other too, obviously they had similar experiences, it was just a shock for them.
"We have a prayer chain, so news went out straight away for people to pray, so the whole congregation was praying. I had calls from other church leaders asking if they could help or what they could do."
She added: "It was a real community support, and not just for the passengers, but the emergency services who were exhausted, and we were able to give them some pizza and hot drinks."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk