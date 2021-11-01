Devizes: Appeal after unidentified body found in canal
Detectives are trying to identify a man whose body was found in a canal in Wiltshire.
The body of the man, believed to be aged between 60 and 70, was discovered in the Kennet and Avon Canal in Devizes on Saturday morning.
A member of the public found the body close to the Caen Hill lock, with the death being treated as unexplained, police said.
The man is described as white, of slim build and about 5ft 8in.
Appeal for footage
Police said he had a medium length, full white beard and receding white hair with dark strands running through it.
He was wearing rectangular rimmed glasses, with black arms, one of which had black colour tape around it.
He was found wearing a navy blue Spray Way waterproof coat, black trousers with holes in them and black, lace up shoes.
A police spokesperson said: "We are also appealing for anyone who may have seen this man on the morning of his body being discovered, or the evening before, and ask that anyone in the local area check their CCTV or doorbell cameras."