Salisbury train crash: Investigations into collision continue
- Published
Investigations are continuing into the cause of a crash between two trains which resulted in one of the drivers being seriously injured.
The trains collided on the approach to a tunnel near Salisbury Station at about 18:45 GMT on Sunday.
One of the train drivers is believed to have suffered "life-changing" injuries.
The crash has caused major disruption, with lines through the city expected to remain closed until at least the end of Monday.
Of the 92 passengers on board the two trains, 14 required hospital treatment for minor injuries.
A South Western Railway (SWR) train running from London to Honiton, Devon, struck the side of a Great Western Railway (GWR) service from Southampton to Cardiff as they both entered Fisherton Tunnel.
The trains were travelling in the same direction on different tracks but collided at a Y-shaped junction approaching the tunnel, with one hitting the side of the other, causing it to derail, British Transport Police (BTP) said.
It was initially thought the first train had struck an object in the tunnel, damaging signalling. However, BTP said "there was nothing to suggest" this had happened.
BTP, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and the Office of Rail and Road are all investigating what caused the collision.
Transport minister Chris Heaton-Harris paid tribute to those injured in the crash.
"There are plenty of lessons I am sure that will be learned but we are at the very early stages of the investigation," he added.
Wiltshire Police deputy chief constable Paul Mills said: "Although thankfully no-one lost their lives, it is hard to imagine the shock and distress this incident would have had caused those onboard both trains."
SWR and GWR are offering alternative train services and rail replacement buses, but people are being advised not to travel on that part of the network until the lines have fully reopened.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk