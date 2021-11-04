Salisbury: Novichok officer's work royally rewarded
A police officer has been recognised for his work during the Salisbury Novichok poisonings.
Superintendent Dave Minty was "honoured" to be awarded the Queen's Police Medal in recognition of his work in the aftermath of the incident.
The Wiltshire Police officer chaired a tactical coordinating group after the March 2018 attack.
The 46-year-old said it was a "a real honour" to receive the medal presented by Princess Anne.
Salisbury captured the world's attention when the deadly nerve agent was used to try and assassinate former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
UK intelligence services later said that members of a Russian military hit squad smeared it on his door handle before discarding the glass vial it was transported in.
Ex-police officer Nick Bailey was one of the officers investigating the case and also became seriously ill.
'Strangeness of it'
Months later, 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess died and her partner Charlie Rowley became seriously ill after finding the vial.
Reflecting on the investigation, Supt Minty said the "strangeness of it" stuck in his mind.
He said: "Those sorts of things don't generally happen in Salisbury in Wiltshire.
"They happen in London.
"So I guess that was the strangeness of it and then just how everyone, genuinely everyone, worked together to make sure that the community were as safe as possible.
"I've come away with some really strong friendships with people I probably wouldn't have met if it hadn't been for the incident."
Speaking following the medal presentation on Wednesday, the officer said it was "nice to get back to my normal day job".