Bristol Airport: Drivers unhappy with parking fee increase
- Published
Parking charges at an airport have been slammed as a "rip off" by passengers ahead of the introduction of another price hike.
Bristol Airport announced that from 16 November a 10-minute stay at its drop and go car park will cost £5.
It said the "commercial decision" was made "to reduce financial losses" after it was badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
But many travellers accused it of charging "rip off" prices.
Writing on BBC West's Facebook page, Debbie Owen said the "shocking prices" would affect her family.
She added: "Every other on-site option is extortionate.
"We aren't all wealthy."
She said they had no option but to drive the 18-mile journey to the airport from Wells in Somerset.
Debbie Webber revealed her elderly mother visits her from Scotland so she has "no option but to pick her up from the drop off zone as she can't walk too far".
She called the rise a "disgusting rip off".
'Stop whining babies'
However, not everyone was as critical of the hike.
Jon Ducker said the airport was "great" and the "only thing missing are transatlantic flights to the US".
He added: "Don't like it? Don't use it. Simples."
Mr Ducker went on to say that any money saved on parking at another airport would probably be spent in time and fuel getting there.
"Wonder why business and tourism doesn't thrive in the region and why you have to travel to other airports to get to other places, have a look in the mirror," he explained.
"Stop whining babies."
Until 2019 it cost travellers £1 to stop for 10 minutes in the drop and go area.
In October that year it was increased to £3 before another £1 was added last year.
In a statement, the airport said the rise was "reflecting our intention for this area to see a rapid turnover of vehicles rather than longer stay lengths".
It added that "higher costs" will be placed on "kiss and fly" journeys to the airport.
These are when people drive and park for a short time period so they can wish their departing friends or family goodbye.
It said these journeys are the "most inefficient form of transport and the highest generators of car traffic".
By raising the price it will promote the use of "more sustainable forms of transport," it said.
Blue Badge customers will still be able to use the zone for 30 minutes free of charge.
