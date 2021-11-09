Swindon: Car hits three children in Queens Drive
Three children were injured when struck by a car on Tuesday morning.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Queens Drive, Swindon, at about 08:25 GMT.
Wiltshire Police said: "Thankfully none of the injuries appear to be life-changing or life-threatening but paramedics are currently at the scene."
A section of the road remains closed while investigation work is carried out and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.
