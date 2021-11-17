BBC News

Man, 76, arrested over body find at Wroughton house

The woman's body was found at a property on Lancaster Road

A 76-year-old man has been arrested after the discovery of a woman's body.

Officers were called to a property on Lancaster Road in Wroughton, south of Swindon, just after 13:45 GMT on Tuesday,

The body of a woman in her 50s was discovered. Her death is being treated as unexplained, Wiltshire Police said.

A spokesman said: "We would like to reassure the local community that there is no risk to the wider public." The woman's family have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out later.

The arrested man remains in custody at Gablecross Police Station.

