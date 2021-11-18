Wiltshire baker's architecturally-inspired cakes win first prize
A star baker has scooped two first places in an international cake-making competition.
David Waldren runs a wedding and celebration cake business in Bradford-on-Avon with his mother Alison Brown.
He said he was delighted with his wins and read architecture at university which had inspired many of his designs.
One of his winning creations was a towering cake featuring urban decay. "I got to really play and create something completely different," he said.
"I mean it's not exactly the kind of thing most people are going to want," he added.
Alison Brown, the assistant at his shop, who also happens to be his mother, won third place for her entry.
The Cake International contest attracted competitors from around the world showcasing their talents at the NEC in Birmingham from 5-7 November.
Mr Waldren placed first in both the Wedding Cake and the Decorative exhibit categories.
Ms Brown claimed bronze for her gravity defying Wisteria cake.
Mr Waldren said: "I'm so immensely proud of her, just two years ago she was entering in the beginners category, now she's helped out on hundreds of wedding and celebration cakes and has smashed it with this amazing win."
"We are over the moon with our multiple awards," he added.