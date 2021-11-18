BBC News

Devizes fire: Crews tackle huge blaze at recycling centre

Published
Image source, Devizes Fire Station
Image caption,
Residents have been told to keep their windows closed

Firefighters are dealing with a major blaze at a recycling centre.

The fire broke out at the centre in Stert, near Devizes in Wiltshire, overnight, and crews from five fire stations are at the scene.

Local residents have been told to keep their windows closed due to the level of smoke in the area.

Devizes Fire Station said on social media that crews would be on the site for the rest of the day.

Fire appliances from Calne, Pewsey, Royal Wootton Bassett and Trowbridge were called to the scene of the fire, as well as local crews from Devizes.

Image source, Devizes Fire Station
Image caption,
Crews are expected to be on site for the rest of the day
Image source, Devizes Fire Station
Image caption,
The centre is just off the A342 near Devizes

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.