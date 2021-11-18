BBC News

Jonathon Seed: PCC accused of false declaration to stand trial

Published
Image source, Twitter
Image caption,
Jonathon Seed has a conviction for an historical driving offence

The former police and crime commissioner for Wiltshire will stand trial for allegedly making a false declaration in his nomination papers.

Conservative Jonathon Seed, 63, won the vote in May but withdrew after a historical driving conviction came to light.

He appeared at Oxford Crown Court and denied a single charge of making a false statement.

Judge Ian Pringle QC listed Seed's trial for 18 July 2022.

Mr Seed, a Wiltshire councillor living in Chittoe Heath, Bromham, won with a combined total of 47% of the vote.

Thames Valley Police launched an investigation into the circumstances of the election and passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service.

A by-election was held for the post in August and Conservative Philip Wilkinson was elected.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.