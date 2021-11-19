Lee Turner: Youth remanded over Swindon stabbing
A 17-year-old youth has appeared in court accused of murdering a man who was fatally stabbed on a playing field.
Lee Turner, 33, was attacked on The Venney in the Pinehurst area of Swindon, Wiltshire on 10 October and died.
In a hearing at Bristol Crown Court earlier the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied murder.
He pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and a date was set for a murder trial on 11 April 2022.
