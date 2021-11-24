BBC News

Modern slavery arrests after police searches in Swindon

Published
Image caption,
Police raided eight properties in Swindon

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences after raids in Swindon.

Police searched eight addresses linked to suspected illegal sex work in the town.

A woman and two men are suspected of a number of offences including modern slavery, human trafficking, managing a brothel and money laundering.

Three women from one property were taken to safety by specially trained officers.

A 22-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and human trafficking offences, as well as managing a brothel and money laundering.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and money laundering.

