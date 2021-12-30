Animal charities urge rethink of New Year's Eve fireworks
An increase in the number of private firework displays is leaving animal charities dealing with a "crisis".
They are urging people to rethink using colourful pyrotechnics this New Year's Eve, or to use low noise fireworks and let neighbouring pet owners know in advance.
The RSPCA has received more than 10,000 firework complaints since October.
Cheltenham Animal Shelter said it can sound like it is in a "war zone" with the number of fireworks used locally.
Rosie Taylor-Trigg, an animal behaviourist for the charity, said: "This a big, big problem... it is becoming a real crisis."
Issues for pets can range from being too frightened to go outside to the toilet to injuring themselves after jolting due to the shock, and even fatalities.
In Wiltshire, the RSPCA said a deer died in November after becoming stuck in a fence when it was spooked by a display.
Both charities believe a rapid increase in the number of private fireworks is due to organised displays being cancelled following Covid restrictions.
"We are hearing even more about it because people are using fireworks at home now because of the different lockdowns," Ms Taylor-Trigg said.
"When people are doing displays at home, they are terrifying multiple animals - wildlife and pets - and there is a also a human impact, if you are watching your beautiful animal in huge distress - self harming, biting their fur out - it is a huge issue."
She urged people to "think about the bigger picture" when deciding whether to use fireworks.
"Even though in our own minds, it's only one set of fireworks... hundreds of households are thinking the same kind of thing.
"Around the animal shelter, it sounds like we are in a war zone, all the houses around the area are letting off fireworks and it is so loud, so remember just one display does have a huge impact."
For the first time this year, the RSPCA set up an online reporting page specifically for fireworks, which was launched in October.
Since then it has received 10,694 reports of incidents involving fireworks.
Of the responses, 96 per cent said their animals felt fear after neighbours let off private fireworks with no prior warning.
It added 87% of these responses related to dogs, 22% to cats, 7% to small furries and 6% to horses.
Carrie Stones, campaign manager for the RSPCA, said: "Sadly this year we have again heard many distressing stories of dogs, cats, horses and wildlife left in fear due to fireworks.
"You can get incidents where a dog will panic, you have them fleeing in fear, or if they are at home, they can be sat in the corner pouting, salivating, it can be quite distressing for them."
Ms Stones said that "ideally" they would ask people not to use fireworks at all, but if they are going to use them, to look for low noise options and to let local neighbours know of any plans.
And it is not just pets that are affected.
In November, the RSPCA Oak and Furrows Wildlife Rescue Centre in Leigh, Wiltshire, received a report of a terrified deer running in circles in a field - with fireworks being let off right next door.
Deputy manager Anj Saunders said: "The young roe deer was found running in panicked circles because the fireworks were scaring him.
"He had his head stuck in a fence [which he was dragging with him] and was blind with shock - he had also ripped both antlers out."
Despite the efforts of the charity's animal carers and vets he sadly died a couple weeks later.
Mr Saunders said: "It's very frustrating for those of us who look after animals to see the effects of fireworks, and especially those which are set off totally irresponsibly near animals."
