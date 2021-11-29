Mohammed El Zubaidy took daughters from their mother
A father who took his two children from their mother and left them with family in Libya has been jailed for 12 months.
Mohammed El Zubaidy, from London, breached orders to sign legal papers allowing his daughters to return to his estranged wife Tanya Borg in the UK.
Mr Justice Poole found him to be in contempt of court in a ruling made in the Family Division of the High Court.
The court heard how in 2015 El Zubaidy took his daughters from their mother, who lives in Pewsey, Wiltshire.
He then subsequently ignored court orders to sign a document in Libya allowing his daughters to leave the country.
Mr Justice Poole considered evidence in mid-November and said El Zubaidy had "quite blatantly and frankly refused to sign, whether at the Libyan embassy or at all."
It is the third time he has been found in contempt of court.
El Zubaidy previously received a 12-month prison term in August 2017 and a further six months in February 2018 after he was found to have breached orders.
Ms Borg has been fighting to get Angel El Zubaidy, 21, and Maya 10, back to Britain since El Zubaidy left them with his own mother in Tripoli in 2015.
