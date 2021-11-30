Wiltshire PC admits offences relating to vulnerable woman
A police officer has admitted four charges connected to an inappropriate sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman.
PC Darren Thorn, who worked in Swindon, admitted one charge of exercising the powers and privileges of a constable improperly, two of computer misuse and one of misconduct in a public office.
The offences were committed between June 2017 and June 2018.
Thorn, 44, has been suspended and will face a public gross misconduct hearing.
Now living in Devon, Thorn entered the guilty pleas during a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Monday.
He was released on unconditional bail and will be sentenced on 4 February 2022.
'Suspended from duty'
The charges include accessing police computer systems in order to obtain personal data about members of the public and passing on confidential policing information.
Thorn, who worked as a response officer, was arrested and suspended in 2018 when the allegations came to light.
An investigation into his actions was carried out by Wiltshire Police, supervised by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills said: "Upon becoming aware of these matters, Thorn was arrested and immediately suspended from duty.
"Following today's guilty pleas, we will now commence a public gross misconduct hearing.
"At the conclusion of these proceedings, the force will release a full statement concerning this case."
The public gross misconduct hearing is due to take place in December.
