Marlborough: Man died following three-vehicle crash on A346

Image source, Google
Image caption,
The incident happened just north of Burbage

A man died after a three-vehicle crash which closed an A-road for several hours.

Wiltshire Police said the man, in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A346 at 06:15 GMT on Wednesday.

"His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time," the force said.

It also appealed for any witnesses to the incident or drivers with dashcam footage to get in touch.

