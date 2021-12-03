BBC News

National Action: Ben Raymond jailed for eight years

Ben Raymond retweeted a post celebrating Jo Cox's murder, the court heard

The co-founder of a neo-Nazi group has been sentenced to eight years in jail.

Ben Raymond was found guilty of being a member of banned terrorist organisation National Action following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

The 32-year-old, from Swindon, helped to found the group which sought to start a race war in Britain.

He was also convicted of possessing a manifesto by Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik and a guide to homemade detonators.

Judge Christopher Parker QC sentenced Raymond to an eight-year prison sentence with a two-year extended period on licence.

He told Raymond he would serve five years and four months' imprisonment before he could be considered for parole.

The graduate is the 17th person to be convicted of membership of the white supremacist group after a jury convicted him on Tuesday.

Ben Raymond (pictured centre with megaphone) gave a speech at a National Action rally in Liverpool in early 2016

Raymond helped create the organisation in 2013 and coined the term "white jihad", Bristol Crown Court previously heard.

He produced much of its propaganda and was likened to the Third Reich's propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels.

It was later proscribed after its social media channels glorified the murder of the MP Jo Cox by white supremacist terrorist Thomas Mair in 2016.

Ben Raymond when he appeared in court in April

