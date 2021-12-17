BBC News

Undiscovered David Bowie single sells for £14.5k

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
It was one of the earliest songs recorded by Bowie, who went on to sell 140 million albums

A previously unheard David Bowie record has sold for nearly £14,500 at auction.

"I Want Your Love" was recorded by the iconic British artist in 1965, four years before Space Oddity, his first hit as a solo artist.

It sold for £14,440 at specialist vinyl auctioneers Wessex Auction Rooms in Wiltshire on Thursday.

Director Martin Hughes said more than 300 people took part in bidding for the track, recorded when Bowie was a teenager with his band The Lower Third.

Image source, Wessex Auction Rooms
Image caption,
Bidders from around the world registered to take part in the auction

Mr Hughes said the successful bidder was based in the UK and was a "big collector of rare Bowie items".

"David Bowie is one of the most iconic artists of all time, and therefore it was no surprise the item attracted bidders from around the world," he added.

"When I heard the track for the first time I knew it was something really special, and that even the biggest Bowie fans wouldn't have heard the likes of before.

"It is always hard to place a value on something so unique, so I am extremely pleased that it sold for such a fantastic price."

Four years after "I Want Your Love" was released, Bowie had his first top five hit as a solo artist.

He went on to have a career that spanned multiple decades, producing 25 studio albums before he died in 2016.

Image source, Wessex Auction Rooms
Image caption,
Martin Hughes from Wessex Auction Rooms said he knew the song was "special" the first time heard it

