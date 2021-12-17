Man sentenced for wearing pro-terrorists T-shirt
A man who targeted the Jewish community by wearing T-shirts supporting proscribed Palestinian groups has been banned from NW11 in north London.
Feras Al Jayoosi, 34, from Swindon in Wiltshire was spotted on 8 and 9 June wearing the T-shirts in Golders Green, which has a large Jewish population.
The harm he caused by his actions "was high", the court heard.
Al Jayoosi admitted four terrorism charges and was given a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for two years.
Westminster Magistrates' Court was told Al Jayoosi had autism and Asperger's, which reduced his culpability.
But chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said: "You had multiple warnings that the path you were taking - the organisations you sought out to align yourself with - would get you into trouble, but you carried on."
The charges related to him wearing T-shirts supporting Hamas Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades - the military wing of the Palestinian organisation Hamas - and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Both groups are proscribed as terrorist organisations in the UK.
Three of the charges relate to Al Jayoosi wearing the garments in Golders Green.
The fourth relates to an incident at Barbury Castle, an Iron Age hill fort in Wiltshire, on 30 May.
Mr Goldspring said: "This prosecution is not about (you) supporting the cause of the Palestinian people.
"You and very many others - rightly - feel very strongly about that.
"It's about supporting organisations that believe the way to solving the problem is in ways that are violent and that we should all abhor.
"There were many ways you could have expressed your support for the cause without finding yourself in court."
Al Jayoosi was ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service and must pay £288 to the court.
