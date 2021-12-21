Christmas jumper day 'stress' for disadvantaged
By Sammy Jenkins
A mum has set up an appeal to get free Christmas jumpers to disadvantaged children.
Gemma Hyner, 26, from Swindon, set up a "Christmas jumper exchange" Facebook group after calls to stop Christmas jumper days in schools because of added stress on low-income households.
Miss Hyner said "such a simple thing is almost considered a luxury to some children."
The group now has over 1,000 members.
People are joining and posting what festive garments they have to donate and then those in need are getting in touch to organise pick up.
So far there has been more than 100 posts of people offering jumpers or people reaching out for some.
The mum-of-one said she didn't expect to get such a big response and hopes to carry on the appeal next year.
"I honestly thought a few people would join the group, a couple of jumpers would be exchanged and that would be that," she said.
Miss Hyner said that next year, she's "hoping to have an exhibition-style event where people can come and have a nose and take what they need."
'Big beaming smiles'
She said she had definitely felt "pressure and guilt" in trying to keep up with all the new Christmas trends and traditions", but "it has been been really nice to have been part of taking some of those negative feelings away from people this Christmas."
"It's been absolutely amazing to see so much kindness spread in our little town.
"I've even been sent pictures of children with big beaming smiles in their new jumpers and that is honestly what it's all about."
