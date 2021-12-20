M4 closed in Wiltshire after serious crash
A stretch of the M4 motorway has been closed after a serious collision.
The two-vehicle crash happened on the motorway's westbound stretch between junctions 14 and 15 in Wiltshire at around 23:30 GMT on Sunday evening.
The road has been shut while accident investigation work is carried out between Hungerford and Swindon East, National Highways said.
Wiltshire Police said investigations were ongoing. It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.
National Highways said the road remained shut from junction 14 at the A338 for Hungerford to junction 15 at the A346 Marlborough Road for Swindon East.
It said that traffic was "coping well" and diversions were in place.
The motorway was partially reopened overnight to release "trapped traffic" which was cleared by around 03:00 GMT on Monday, it said.
Police tweeted the "carriageway is expected to remain closed throughout the morning".
It advised motorists to "seek alternative routes".