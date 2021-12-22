Crowds gather for winter solstice at Stonehenge
Hundreds of people are gathering at Stonehenge to celebrate the winter solstice sunrise.
Druids and pagans are being joined by many others to celebrate the end of the longest night of the year.
English Heritage is live streaming the sunrise to encourage people to watch at home amid rising Covid-19 rates.
The curator of Stonehenge, Heather Sebire, said this sunrise would have been hugely significant for the people who erected the stones.
"The whole monument is orientated to the midwinter sunrise and the midsummer sunset. Today is marking the turning of the year," she told BBC Radio Wiltshire.
"The people who built Stonehenge were agriculturalists, they were growing their own food, they probably knew that the days would get longer, things would get better and with any luck their crops would grow again."
She said while they have invited people to watch a livestream of the event, the gathering was likely to be the biggest ceremony since lockdown began in the spring of 2020.
"It is an open-air event and we are very much following government guidelines," she added.
English Heritage asked that anyone heading to the ancient site take a lateral flow test and wear face masks.
It also provided regular hand sanitiser stations and marked out enough space for people to socially distance.
Kate Blackburn, Wiltshire Director of Public Health, said: "We know how special the winter solstice is for some people, and we want all attendees to enjoy the event safely. "
Celebrating the return of longer days
- The actual moment of the solstice was at 10:59 GMT on Tuesday 21 December. The reason the celebrations at Stonehenge are on Wednesday is because it is the dawn of the day when the days start to lengthen again.
- Winter Solstice is not the shortest day of the year - it is the moment at which the sun is at its furthest from the Northern Hemisphere, due to the tilt of the earth within its orbit around the sun.
- The shortest day of the year is actually today and officially the first day of astronomical winter - which is different from meteorological winter which starts on 1 December.