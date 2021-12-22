BBC News

Armed police in Swindon arrest man on suspicion of kidnap

Published
The man was arrested in Swindon on Tuesday afternoon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap, grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm.

Wiltshire Police arrested the 34-year-old at an address on Manchester Road in Swindon at about 13:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Armed police were involved in the arrest as a precaution and the man remains in custody.

A second man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of a breach of the peace, but was later released with no further action taken.

