Man arrested after motorcyclist dies in collision in Wiltshire
A man has been arrested after a motorcyclist died in a collision in Wiltshire on Wednesday.
The male motorcyclist collided with a Volkswagen Touran near the Wyndham Arms pub in Dinton, Wiltshire.
The rider, a man aged in his 40s and from Amesbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Touran was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is currently being questioned.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anybody with dashcam footage to come forward.
