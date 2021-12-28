Family pay tribute to 'one-of-a-kind' motorcyclist killed in crash
A motorcyclist who died in a crash has been described as a "one of a kind man" by his family.
Ryan Brindley, 43, from Amesbury, died following a collision on Hindon Road in Dinton, Salisbury, at about 19:00 GMT on 22 December.
Motorist Paul Barrett, 42, of White Road in Mere, has been charged with his murder and remanded in custody.
Mr Brindley's family said he "was loved by so many and will never be forgotten".
In a statement, they added: "We would like to express our sincere thanks to everybody for their kind words since the passing of Ryan.
"Clive, Lee, Ethan, Hayley, his children and the whole of the Brindley family are still trying to come to terms with what has happened but are grateful for everybody's love and support.
"Although there are many questions yet to be answered once further details emerge, we would like to thank Wiltshire Police for acting so quickly - this has been the smallest comfort at an incredibly difficult time."
Wiltshire Police said the crash involved a Volkswagen Touran and a motorcycle.
Mr Barrett appeared before Swindon Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murder.
He is due to appear at Salisbury Crown Court on Wednesday.
