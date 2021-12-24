Consultation starts over Devizes homes development
A consultation is under way about plans to build more than 60 new homes in Wiltshire.
Developer Square Bay has presented plans to build 65 properties at the western end of Hillworth Road, Devizes.
The developer said the land had been allocated for residential development in the Devizes Area Neighbourhood Plan.
It said the decision to conduct an online consultation, rather than in person, was taken due to the current uncertainty around Covid-19.
According to the website, if the outline bid gains approval by Wiltshire Council it will team up with a housebuilder to submit more detailed proposals.
Square Bay said it did not envision work commencing on the site until at least 2023.
The developer told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that it intended to "provide a portion" of those houses as affordable homes.
Currently, Wiltshire Council policy is for developments to have 30% of new properties designated as affordable.
The consultation closes on Monday 10 January.
