Wiltshire-motorcyclist-murder-accused remanded in custody

A motorist has been remanded in custody accused of murdering a motorcyclist.
Paul Barrett, 42, of White Road, Mere, Wiltshire, is charged with murdering Ryan Brindley, 43, from Amesbury on 22 December.
It is alleged Mr Barrett was driving a Volkswagen Touran that collided with a motorcycle in Dinton in Salisbury.
Mr Brindley's family was present at Swindon Magistrates Court earlier as judge Christine Smith ordered the case to be sent to crown court.
She told the defendant: "You have heard we cannot deal with this case here and we are officially sending this to the crown court."
Mr Barrett is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 29 December for a bail hearing.
