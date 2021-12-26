Swindon Hindus deliver food to NHS staff and volunteers
Volunteers from a Hindu temple delivered hundreds of hot meals to NHS staff working on Christmas Day.
Teams from the temple in Swindon prepared and delivered the food to medical staff and volunteers giving Covid-19 jabs in the town.
Nirupama Satish, a temple trustee and also a doctor, said it was important NHS staff were supported during their long shifts.
"They are working very, very hard under a lot of pressure," she said.
"They also don't always get to take breaks, so this provides them with a meal and helps cheer them up."
She said volunteers from the temple had been delivering meals throughout the pandemic, including to GPs surgeries and hospitals.
Paul Miles, vaccination site manager at the STEAM museum in Swindon, said the meals were very welcome.
"The volunteers and all the staff are working from eight o'clock in the morning until 10 at night.
"Hot food is massively appreciated. Thank you very much to the guys from the temple, it's much appreciated by everybody."
Swindon's Hindu community has faced many challenges in 2021 due to multiple break-ins at its temple.