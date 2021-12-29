Westbury triplets celebrate first Christmas at home
A couple who gave birth to identical triplets say they are incredibly grateful to have spent their first Christmas together as a family.
It has been a difficult start for Marc, Harrie and Jake who were born three months early on 18 May.
The brothers are believed to be the first naturally conceived identical triplets born at St Michael's Hospital in Bristol in 20 years.
Their parents, Chris Jenkins and Vanya-Lee Ashdown, said they were very proud.
The odds of naturally conceiving identical triplets is as low as 1 in 200 million.
Since being born, the boys' parents, who also have two daughters, have described family life as "good chaos".
Mr Jenkins, from Westbury, in Wiltshire, said: "We're fortunate really for them to be here and to get to their first Christmas, it is quite a big thing.
"It's been months and months of real hard work and you're faced with facts that things might not be good, so when you start getting smiles back from them, it's the best thing in the world."
When they were born, the boys weighed just 2lb 4 (0.9kg), 2lb 6 (1.1kg) and 1lb 13 (0.5kg).
Ms Ashdown added: "It has been such a massive journey and sometimes it has been a logistical nightmare.
"We've had to draft in people - friends and family - for different times, because two of them had surgery within a week of each other.
"It's been a massive achievement, we've very proud that a, they have come through, and b, so have we."
While the brothers may be identical, their parents say they are already carving out their own personalities.
"Mark is normally very placid," said Mr Jenkins.
"Harry is normally a chatterbox, and a bit of a flirt, and little Jake is the leader of the pack. A big little personality, definitely, with a very loud voice."
