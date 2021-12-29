Bishopstrow: Investigation after two sudden deaths in village
- Published
An investigation is under way after two sudden deaths at a property in Wiltshire, police said.
Officers were called at 19:30 GMT on 7 December to the home on Eastleigh Wood Lane, Bishopstrow, near Warminster.
A 74-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene, Wiltshire Police said.
"Our investigation, including into the circumstances, is ongoing," a statement from the force added.
