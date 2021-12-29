Dinton crash: Motorcyclist murder suspect set for June trial
A driver accused of murdering a motorcyclist in a crash will stand trial in June.
Paul Barrett, 42, is accused of killing Ryan Brindley, 43, on Hindon Road, close to the Wyndham Arms pub in Dinton, Wiltshire, on 22 December.
Police said the collision involved a Volkswagen Touran and a motorbike.
At a hearing at Winchester Crown Court, Judge Angela Morris, the Recorder of Winchester, listed the case for a two-week trial on 13 June.
Mr Barrett, who spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood the proceedings, is due back in court for a plea hearing on 25 March.
