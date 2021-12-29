Heavy lorries on Bradford on Avon town bridge cause concern
Residents in a Wiltshire town are concerned lorry drivers ignoring weight restrictions on a town bridge are damaging its heritage.
Local lorry watchers said an average of 15 HGVs over 18 tonnes cross the Bradford on Avon town bridge each week.
Coordinator Mike Roberts said "massive vehicles" caused problems "because our streets can't cope".
The last time the bridge was altered was when it was widened under the rule of King Henry VIII.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said in April safety barriers were installed on Town Bridge after a crash partially damaged the stone wall.
'Absolutely chaos'
Mr Roberts said problems also occurred when drivers saw the weight restrictions on the bridge too late and got stuck.
He added: "Our guys have, on occasion, advised them to turn round, and when they do it is absolutely chaos."
Mr Roberts hopes to get CCTV installed at the bridge to catch out the heavy lorries flouting the weight restrictions.
He said when HGVs are directed towards the town, the data shows "only a slight increase" in that traffic.
Bradford on Avon Town Council is running a consultation on the future of transport in the town which will run until Sunday, January 9, 2022.
