Driver killed in two-car crash on Wiltshire road
One driver died and another is being treated for "life-changing injuries" after a collision on a rural road in Wiltshire.
A woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene on the B4192 between Whittonditch and Knighton, Wiltshire Police said.
The road was closed for several hours after the incident, which took place at about 15:30 GMT on New Year's Eve.
The other driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital.
Police have asked any witnesses to contact them on 101.
