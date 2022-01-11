Swindon Town disorder: More arrests over attack on bus
- Published
More arrests have been made after an away team bus was attacked outside Swindon Town's ground.
Bradford's coach was targeted close to the Magic Roundabout near the ground after Swindon's 3-1 home Sky Bet League Two defeat on October 23.
A total of 13 people have now been arrested, with a further arrest expected. the club said.
All have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and are currently on police bail, the club added.
A statement on the club's website said: "We would like to thank Wiltshire Police for their hard work and assistance on this matter, and we would once again like to stress that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated by Swindon Town Football Club."
It added any fans found guilty of attacking the bus face a lifetime ban from the County Ground.
