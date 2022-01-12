Mother's anger at closure of Wiltshire bus service
A mother has expressed her "anger" after learning the bus service her daughter uses to get to school is to end this month.
Sam Horgan's daughter gets the D1 service from the village of Codford to Salisbury in Wiltshire.
The service, run by operator First Group, will close on 30 January because the firm said the route was not financially viable.
Ms Horgan said: "I'm really angry at the way I found out."
She told BBC Radio Wiltshire she found out about it purely by chance: "There've not been any flyers - no notice from the council, nothing from the bus company.
"Nothing on the shelters to indicate that there's anything going on.
"The cut off line is January 30. That's it."
Wiltshire Council says it wants to keep the Warminster to Salisbury section of the D1 running and is trying to find a new provider.
In a statement First Group said: "Regrettably we have had to reduce service levels between Bath and Warminster and will no longer operate to Salisbury.
"The West of England Combined Authority has been able to provide financial support to a number of services to limit any changes coming into effect on 30 January.
"We will continue to work with Mayor Dan Norris' team, as well as Bath and North East Somerset Council and other stakeholders, to explore further options for protecting services."
