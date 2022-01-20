Swindon Hindu community in 'despair' over temple closure
Hindus in Swindon say they have had nowhere to worship for months since the town's temple was closed.
Numerous break-ins and other safety concerns left the previous building unusable, according to Swindon Borough Council.
Hindus around the world have expressed their shock at the situation, saying the community is being "ill treated".
Councillors have so far offered two alternative sites but worshippers have called them unsuitable.
The temple on Darby Close was shut in October 2021 following a fifth break-in.
Pradeep Bhardwaj, who established Swindon Hindu Temple, said: "It's a lot more than just frustration, it's despair for a community of 10,000 people who have contributed to the town.
"A temple has a purpose - to allow the community to assemble and pray. We do not want others to be disturbed by our activities, it should be aligned with ambience, in harmony with everybody.
"We continue to press the council again, every single day, there is no ambiguity as to why we are not happy with this."
At the time of its closure, councillor Keith Williams said an independent survey highlighted a number of issues from a health and safety perspective.
"The building got broken into, cabling was damaged, the electricity substation for the building was damaged. As a result, there were concerns over the earthing of the electrics," he said.
The council said it was committed to supporting the Hindu Temple Trust in its search for a new location.
'Promise not delivered'
Hindu community representatives said they were offered some rooms on the first and second floor of Regent House in the town, but that access was poor and the site was unsuitable for elderly and disabled worshippers.
Labour councillors will submit a motion at Thursday night's full council meeting, calling for the cabinet to produce a report which will determine "how and when premises can be found which will accommodate both temporary and permanent Hindu temple(s) within Swindon".
Councillor Jim Grant said: "The Hindu community was promised that they would be found somewhere in Swindon [after the closure in October]. That promise appears not to have been delivered.
"All councillors want a temple somewhere for all groups and that is still the case, and a temple in Swindon would attract visitors or permanent residents from all round the world".