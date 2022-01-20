Woman who died in Wiltshire tipper truck crash had 'loving' nature
The family of a woman who died in a crash with a tipper truck have paid tribute to her "loving, generous and caring" nature.
Gemma Nurdin, who was 27 and lived in Melksham, died in the two-vehicle collision on the A361 in Southwick, Wiltshire, shortly after 11:00 GMT on 10 January.
Her family said she "will be forever remembered by everyone who knew her".
Police have asked for anyone with information to come forward.
A male passenger in Miss Nurdin's car and the truck driver were also seriously injured in the crash.
'Loved and adored'
In a statement, Miss Nurdin's family said she was a support worker for Mencap, a job which "brought her great joy and made the most of her kind-hearted and affectionate personality".
They added: "She also had a wide range of interests outside of work, including Disney, gaming and streaming, and through these hobbies she developed a huge network of friends across the world.
"This also led her to her boyfriend, whom she was happily planning her future with. We are devastated their time together was cut short but are comforted by the knowledge that Gemma knew she was loved and adored.
"We would like to thank everyone who has supported us during this incredibly difficult time, particularly Gemma's best friend, who has been such a source of comfort to us."
