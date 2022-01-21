Covid still having 'significant impact' on schools, Swindon Council says
Covid-19 is still having a "significant" impact in schools and there are fears it will get worse as restrictions are eased, a council said.
At least 550 staff and about 3,000 children are off school across Swindon and Wiltshire and more than 70 schools have reported new cases this week.
While cases are dropping nationally, it is understood the picture in Wiltshire's schools is worsening.
Annette Parrington, from Swindon Council, said that was concerning.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wiltshire's political reporter, Dan O'Brien, Ms Parrington, who coordinates school support in Swindon, said: "We've had over 70 individual schools contact us this week with new positive cases.
'Taking its toll'
"In some classes there have been up to 50% of the young people affected."
She said that in itself was concerning for parents but was at least manageable from a staffing ratio.
The greater difficulty the school faced, she said, was when teachers, teaching assistants and wider school staff were ill with Covid or absent because they were looking after a family member with Covid.
"We've had some fantastic examples this week of headteachers routinely going back into the classrooms, chief execs acting as teaching assistants, in order to maintain face-to-face education for some of the most vulnerable children.
"But this is taking its toll."
As part of the easing of "Plan B" Covid measures, face coverings are no longer compulsory in England's secondary school classrooms.
All UK schools are expected to offer face-to-face teaching to every age group, and to provide effective online learning for pupils who are absent or isolating.
The latest data shows that in England 8.6% of teachers were absent during the first week of term, with 4.9% off because of Covid, up from 3% on 16 December.
In addition, 8.9% of teaching assistants and other staff were also absent.
The problem was slightly worse in primary schools than in secondaries.
Ms Parrington said: "It's a difficult time and the rolling back to 'Plan A', there will potentially be some impact on education in the next two weeks.
"But we continue to focus on keeping children in education wherever we can."
