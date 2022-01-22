Swindon monument to honour Covid 'superheroes' agreed
A monument dedicated to key workers and volunteers for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic has received unanimous council support.
Swindon Borough Council has agreed to look into designing the memorial, with a community fund set to be created to cover the costs.
It would recognise Covid "superheroes" said Labour councillor Imtiyaz Shaikh.
"It's very important that we should honour the people that helped," added Conservative councillor Brian Ford.
There are currently no details on what the monument will look like or where in Swindon it will go, but the council has agreed to work towards "a suitable design and location" on public land.
Mr Shaikh, who put forward the motion, worked closely with Public Health England and set up a foodbank from his house during the pandemic.
'Lost so many'
"We have lost so many doctors, nurses and other key workers who supported the public and I want us to build a monument to recognise the superheroes who have lost their lives or are still with us," he said.
"It's entirely up to the people of Swindon to decide what they want, but it will be nice for the next generation to see how boldly and courageously we fought this, and in the future it gives them the strength to fight these situations again," he added.
Mr Ford, cabinet member for adults and health, said it would honour thousands of people who helped during the pandemic, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"We need something to remind us, because while it's not over yet, it will calm down, and I think in 10, 15, 25 years, people will need to be reminded of this," he added.
