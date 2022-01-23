MoD confirms deaths of two soldiers on Wiltshire army bases
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed the deaths of two soldiers on army bases in Wiltshire.
Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck, 19, who was based at Larkhill, and Lance Corporal of Horse, Michael Miah, 28, based at Bulford, died in December.
The MoD said an investigation is taking place and their sympathies are with the family and friends of the two soldiers.
"As there are ongoing investigations, it would be inappropriate to comment further, said an MoD spokesperson.
