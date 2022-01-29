Delahaye 135M: Restoration work on last remaining model
A vintage car that is the only one of its kind left in the world is being restored by specialist craftsmen.
The Delahaye 135M Roadster, estimated to be worth more than £1.5m, is having parts of its wooden body replaced at a workshop in Wiltshire.
Some parts of the car, made in 1938, are rotting, and it is thought the repairs will take up to five weeks.
Delahaye, founded in 1894, is one of the most prestigious French car makers of the 20th and 19th Century.
The car has a steel chassis and a wooden body, and it is the wooden parts that are currently occupying specialist Stephen Sowerby at his workshop in Aldbourne.
"We've got our work cut out on this," said Mr Sowerby, who said this model was comparable to the Alfa Romeos and Bugattis of its day.
"For me it's keeping the history alive, making sure something as historic and important as this car is still going.
"That's the most important aspect for me."
Once the replacing of the rotting wood is complete, the Delahaye 135M will go to the Haynes Motor Museum in Somerset, where it was previously on display, for other work to be done.
The car, whose woodwork was originally made by the Carlton Carriage Company which was based in Bromley and Willesden in London, will then go on display at car shows around the world.
