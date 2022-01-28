aa
Radio Wiltshire
Radio Wilts Ben Prater interviewing at 1130. A family who had to choose between heating and eating after bills soared were delighted when an anonymous stranger delivered 500 litres of oil for their tank. Stepdad-of-three Harry Lay, 36, told how rising oil costs forced him and wife Kittie, 36, to rely on food banks to feed their kids - despite both having jobs.
So we had an oil delivery turn up just out of the blue.
Completely unexpected.
(There was) a big truck outside the window.
We still to this day don't know who it was for 500 litres of oil that someone has very kindly given us.
"(It's) remarkable and for us it means that we can put the heating on and not have to worry.
"It's a fantastic feeling. We're so grateful and hopefully one day we can pay that forward and return the favour to somebody else."
A week after interivew -had "lovely messagfes" of people offering to help.
Coming forward was not about "pleading poverty", he said.
"So for me, although we needed the help I didn't want to accept any help but it was just so lovely."
Oil last a few month s- we should get a few months out of it. Still careful - it's not on all day. We will continue to be frugal with it as it were and hopefully the prices are going to drop for the spring/summer time.
So many people are in the same position.
"The prices are increasingly. I am campaigning now to try and make a difference for other people - that's really important for me."
My plea to the Government is that, obviously Ofgem are doing their review at the start of February with the price cap.
"Essentially there could be a 50% increase which is creating a lot of anxiety with many, many families.
So my plea to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and to the government is to please come up with a deal that is mutuality beneficial to everyone.
"Because there are so many people out there who are going to be affected. People with children, the elderly, people with mental health and physical disabilities.
"These are the people that we still need to be looking after."