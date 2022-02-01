Five charged after Lacock Boxing Day hunt disorder
Five men have been charged with public order offences after scuffles at hunt meet in Lacock, Wiltshire.
There were clashes between anti and pro-hunting groups outside the Red Lion pub during the Boxing Day gathering.
Callum Lewis, 26, Andrew Purbrick, 59, William Renny, 30, all from Westbury; Adrian Earl, 52, from Calne and Evan Lorne, 18, from Melksham will appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on 6 April.
All five have been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.
