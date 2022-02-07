Students design anti-soggy chips and pizza baking tray
Three students have designed their own baking tray so their chips will cook as well as they do back home.
They found the cooker in their student digs was producing unappetising soggy pizza and chips.
So they solved the problem by developing a heavy steel tray with holes which distributes heat more evenly.
Having perfected the design, they now hope to start mass production.
They sought a solution after finding the food cooked in university ovens was not up to the standard of meals they enjoyed back home.
Robbie Denning, 20, who is studying mechanical engineering at the University of Bath, said they could really taste the difference.
"100% different," he said. "It didn't quite cook through properly and the chips would be soggy. It was one of our main aims to conquer that."
He collaborated with student friends, 21-year-old twins Maiya and Luke Roberts, from Malmesbury, who are studying international politics and project management respectively, to find a solution, and what they call their "miracle plate" came into being.
The tray is designed to hold and distribute the heat better, even in a cooker that is past its prime.
After much trial and error and making dozens of different prototypes, they found hexagon shaped holes worked best.
Maiya Roberts explained: "It's a very thick steel tray that holds and releases heat really effectively."
With help from the twins' father, Nigel Roberts, who runs a factory in Malmesbury, they have produced sample products.
"They've done so much work," said Mr Roberts.
Now the enterprising trio are planning a Kickstarter campaign to enable them to start mass-manufacturing their new-style baking tray.
