Dorset woman gets stuck in tree during parrot resuce
Multiple fire crews were called to rescue a woman who became stuck in a tree while rescuing her parrot.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Trowbridge, Chippenham, Warminster and Devizes were mobilised after the incident was reported on Saturday morning.
The woman was stuck 18ft (5.4m) above the ground, the service said.
The incident was a "reminder of the danger" posed when people try to perform their own rescues, it added.
Firefighters used a ladder to bring the woman safely down to ground level in Woodlands Edge, Trowbridge.
In a statement the fire service said: "Once in attendance Trowbridge crew confirmed only one other fire engine was required so that a 12-metre ladder could be used to assist the member of the public to safety.
"We of course understand the emotional attachments to pets of any species, but please take this incident as a reminder of the danger posed by attempting to rescue without any specialist assistance."