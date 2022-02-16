Two people injured in Heytesbury house fire
Two people are receiving treatment after being injured in a house fire in a Wiltshire village.
Six crews were sent to Heytesbury, near Warminster, shortly after 09:00 GMT to deal with the fire.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said two casualties had been reported and they were now in the care of South Western Ambulance Service.
Wiltshire Police has put road closures in place around the scene and asked people to avoid the area.
Around 35 firefighters were called to the house on Greenlands, a small cul-de-sac off the High Street.
A fire service spokesperson said as the incident is ongoing, they did not know the cause at this stage.
